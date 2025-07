The current wave of acquisitions by conglomerates appears to be a defensive strategy amid economic uncertainties.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A flurry of acquisitions by major national conglomerates gained momentum in the early part of H2/2025, reflecting their assertive drive to broaden business portfolios despite lingering uncertainties in both domestic and global economies.

The Djarum Group, for instance, moved swiftly to secure stakes in hospital operator PT Medikaloka Hermina Tbk. (HEAL) and industrial estate developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk. (SSIA).