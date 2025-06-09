Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Investor mengamati pergerakan harga saham di Jakarta, Minggu (13/10/2024). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Rights Issue Comeback, Indonesian Corporates Signal Funding Revival in 2025

More Indonesian companies plan rights issues in 2025, signaling renewed interest in equity funding amid economic recovery.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi, Dionisio Damara Tonce
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Senin, 9 Juni 2025 | 16:32
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seeing a scant amount of rights issues this year with only four listed companies having gone through this action as of May 23, and another four having submitted a rights issue plan and waiting in the pipeline.

While the number of companies in the pipeline is relatively low, a number of listed firms from multiple sectors have unveiled plans to hold a rights issue, pending shareholders’ approval in their respective upcoming annual meetings.

