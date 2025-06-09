Rights Issue Comeback, Indonesian Corporates Signal Funding Revival in 2025

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seeing a scant amount of rights issues this year with only four listed companies having gone through this action as of May 23, and another four having submitted a rights issue plan and waiting in the pipeline.

While the number of companies in the pipeline is relatively low, a number of listed firms from multiple sectors have unveiled plans to hold a rights issue, pending shareholders’ approval in their respective upcoming annual meetings.