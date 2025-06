Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU CEPA), which will open new export markets for Indonesia amid the threat of tariffs from the United States, have entered the final stage of negotiations.

This latest development was unveiled by Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto the day after his meeting with Maros Sefcovic, EU commissioner for trade and economic security, in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday (6/6).