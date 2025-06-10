star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Analysts Project Strong Prospects for Merdeka Gold Copper Ahead of AGM

Analysts Project Strong Prospects for Merdeka Gold Copper Ahead of AGM

PT Merdeka Gold Copper (MDKA) will be holding its annual general meeting on Tuesday (10/6). Analyst consensus on MDKA remains strong due to rising gold prices.

user-profile
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 10 Juni 2025 | 12:19

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Securities firm maintain a positive outlook on the stock of mining company PT Merdeka Copper Gold (MDKA), which is set to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) for FY2024 on Tuesday (10/6/2025).

According to Bloomberg data as of Monday (9/6), 25 out of 26 firms rated MDKA with a “Buy” while the remaining one gave it a “Hold” rating, with a consensus target price of IDR 2,183 for the next 12 months.

The coming AGM will be covering 10 agenda items, including the allocations of FY2024 net profits.

According to the company’s financial report, MDKA generated $2.23 billion in revenue in 2024, an increase of 31.18% from the previous year’s $1.7 billion. This was mostly was driven by MDKA’s nickel subsidiary PT Merdeka Battery Materials (MBMA), which saw a 150% increase in limonite production to 10.1 million wet metric tons (wmt), and a 110% increase in saprolite production to 4.9 million wmt.

Downstream, MBMA’s smelter facilities also saw higher output, producing 82,161 tons of nickel pig iron (NPI)—up 26%, and 50,315 tons of high-grade nickel matte (HGNM)—a 66% increase from 2023.

MDKA’s cost of goods sold reached $2.06 billion, up 32.13% year-on-year (YoY), while gross profit still grew 21.06% YoY to $176.35 million. After other expenses and income, however, MDKA reported a net loss of $55.76 million in 2024, higher than the $20.65 million loss in 2023.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

logo

faq

berita lainnya

Analysts Project Strong Prospects for Merdeka Gold Copper Ahead of AGM

English Version

16 menit yang lalu

Gerak Surge (WIFI) Kebut Internet Murah dan Lelang Frekuensi 1,4 GHz

Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Menilik Prospek Terbaru Emiten Rumah Sakit Mitra Keluarga (MIKA)

Menilik Prospek Terbaru Emiten Rumah Sakit Mitra Keluarga (MIKA)

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Vanguard Getol Tumpuk Saham Amman Mineral (AMMN)

star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Alasan JP Morgan & Mayoritas Sekuritas Tetap Optimistis untuk Indofood (ICBP)

star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

JPMorgan Jual Puluhan Juta Saham BCA, BRI, dan Mandiri
JPMorgan Jual Puluhan Juta Saham BCA, BRI, dan Mandiri
star Investasi

6 jam yang lalu

Indonesia Faces Covid-19 Resurgence Amid Push for 8% Economic Growth
Indonesia Faces Covid-19 Resurgence Amid Push for 8% Economic Growth
star English Version

8 jam yang lalu

Menyingkap Faktor Pendorong Kinerja dan Saham Adi Sarana (ASSA) 2025
Menyingkap Faktor Pendorong Kinerja dan Saham Adi Sarana (ASSA) 2025
star Emiten

15 jam yang lalu

Aral Melintang Emiten Migas MEDC, PGAS, AKRA Hadapi Tren Surutnya Harga Minyak Bumi
Aral Melintang Emiten Migas MEDC, PGAS, AKRA Hadapi Tren Surutnya Harga Minyak Bumi
star Emiten

16 jam yang lalu

Indonesia–EU Trade Talks Nears Completion After Nine Years of Negotiations
Indonesia–EU Trade Talks Nears Completion After Nine Years of Negotiations
star English Version

17 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top