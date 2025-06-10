star

IDX Pipeline Signals Upswing in IPO Appetite

The OJK records that there are 21 companies currently in the bourse pipeline for an initial public offering (IPO)

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 10 Juni 2025 | 17:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The market is seeing a rising appetite for corporate fundraising, as evidenced by the lengthy initial public offering (IPO) queue. According to the Financial Services Authority (OJK), there are currently 21 companies eyeing to go public in the Indonesia Stock Exchange’s (IDX) pipeline.

Inarno Djajadi, OJK’s chief executive for supervision of capital market, derivatives, and carbon exchange, said fundraising corporate actions remain on a positive trend with total public offering values reaching IDR 65.56 trillion, including from IPOs.

