IDX Pipeline Signals Upswing in IPO Appetite

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The market is seeing a rising appetite for corporate fundraising, as evidenced by the lengthy initial public offering (IPO) queue. According to the Financial Services Authority (OJK), there are currently 21 companies eyeing to go public in the Indonesia Stock Exchange’s (IDX) pipeline.

Inarno Djajadi, OJK’s chief executive for supervision of capital market, derivatives, and carbon exchange, said fundraising corporate actions remain on a positive trend with total public offering values reaching IDR 65.56 trillion, including from IPOs.