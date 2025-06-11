star

World Bank and BPS's Stark Gap: Indonesia's Dire Need of New Poverty Measurement

The World Bank recorded more poor people in Indonesia while BPS recorded less.

user-profile
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 11 Juni 2025 | 16:50

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— According to the World Bank’s latest standards, 68.2% of people in Indonesia live in poverty, which amounts to 194.4 million out of a total population of 285.1 million, as per the 2024 census from the National Socioeconomic Survey (Susenas).

This number is higher than the institution’s last estimate of 60.3% in April. The adjustment followed the World Bank's update to its standard, as outlined in the Update to the Poverty and Inequality Platform released on June 5. This update adopts the 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP) calculation to determine the poverty line, replacing the previous 2017 PPP calculation.

