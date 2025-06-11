World Bank and BPS's Stark Gap: Indonesia's Dire Need of New Poverty Measurement

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— According to the World Bank’s latest standards, 68.2% of people in Indonesia live in poverty, which amounts to 194.4 million out of a total population of 285.1 million, as per the 2024 census from the National Socioeconomic Survey (Susenas).

This number is higher than the institution’s last estimate of 60.3% in April. The adjustment followed the World Bank's update to its standard, as outlined in the Update to the Poverty and Inequality Platform released on June 5. This update adopts the 2021 purchasing power parity (PPP) calculation to determine the poverty line, replacing the previous 2017 PPP calculation.