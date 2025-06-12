star

Automakers Brace for the Worst as Sales Near Pandemic Lows

Indonesia's auto sales slump to near-pandemic levels, EV imports surge, weak demand persists, raising fears of mass layoffs industry-wide.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 12 Juni 2025 | 09:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesia’s automotive industry is at its lowest point since the Covid-19 pandemics and experts believe mass layoffs are on the horizon should conditions fail to improve.

According to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), wholesale car sales in May (manufacturer to dealer) totaled 60,613 units, down 15.1% year-on-year (YoY) from 71,391 units. From January to May 2025 (year-to-date or YtD), car sales reached 316,981 units — down 5.5% YoY from last year’s 335,405 units last.

