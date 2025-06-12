Raja Ampat Case: Nickel Stocks ANTM, INCO, MBMA, HRUM Slip

Several nickel issuers ended the day in the red, marking a decline compared to the previous trading session.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Nickel-related stocks, ANTM, INCO, MBMA, HRUM weakened during Tuesday’s (10/6/2025) trading session following the government’s move to revoke mining business permits (IUP) of several companies operating in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua.

Several nickel issuers ended the day in the red, marking a decline compared to the previous trading session. Several nickel issuers were affected, including PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk. (INCO), PT Merdeka Battery Minerals Tbk. (MBMA), and PT Harum Energy Tbk. (HRUM).