Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is stepping up efforts to boost domestic sugar and salt production as part of a broader push toward achieving food self-sufficiency.

Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman stated that the goal is to reach self-sufficiency in sugar—one of the country’s key food commodities—within the next five years at the latest.