SILO is undertaking major initiatives with a capex budget of IDR 2 trillion for 2025, and more will be used to add beds and medical equipment.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Healthcare company PT Siloam International Hospitals (SILO) has unveiled goals to make a comeback and achieve double-digit growth in 2025 following a sluggish performance last year.

With this target in mind, the hospital operator is aiming to expand its hospitals with more beds and equipment, as well as adopting robot technology more broadly into its healthcare services.