DailyCo’s takeover of Yummy Corp could mark a strategic step that signals a broader consolidation trend within Indonesia’s digital F&B startup industry.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Multi-brand F&B startup operator DailyCo is said to be in the final stages of acquiring Yummy Corp, an F&B company backed by SoftBank Ventures.

According to sources familiar with the matter who told DealStreetAsia, the acquisition is being carried out via a share swap agreement. This structure enables the integration of the two companies’ assets and business lines without a direct cash transaction.