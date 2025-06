Finance Minister Sri Mulyani predicts geopolitical and trade tensions could threaten Indonesia’s export activity in the coming months.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Escalating geopolitical tensions, combined with contentious trade negotiations between the United States and its trade partners, are threatening Indonesia’s export activities, says Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

The rising uncertainty around global geopolitical stability and trade is putting business at risk, as evidenced in the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) dropping to 49.6 in May 2025, the lowest since December 2024.