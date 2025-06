The positive momentum in PT Sentul City Tbk. (BKSL) shares is expected to persist throughout the year.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The positive momentum in PT Sentul City Tbk. (BKSL) shares is expected to persist throughout the year, supported by a rebound in financial and operational performance as well as the development prospects of the Sentul City area.

BKSL shares have strengthened 4.69% to IDR 134 in Wednesday’s trading (17/6/2025). Thus, BKSL shares have gained around 16.52% over the past week.