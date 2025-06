The central bank remains confident that the rupiah will stay stable, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia (BI) is set to implement a multi-layered strategy to maintain rupiah stability amid rising global uncertainties, including the Middle East conflict from ssssand Iran, and ongoing risks associated with Trump tariff.

The central bank remains confident that the rupiah will stay stable, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals—namely low inflation, promising economic growth prospects, and the appeal of domestic financial asset yields to global investors.