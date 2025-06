Low-cost green car (LCGC) sales hit a three-year low in May 2025 amid falling consumer purchasing power and rising taxes.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Sales of low-cost green cars (LCGC) were not spared from the impact of a deteriorating public purchasing power, falling along general auto sales as the economy takes a hit.

According to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), wholesale auto sales (factory to dealer) totaled 8,546 units in May 2025 and 56,301 vehicles year-to-date (YtD).