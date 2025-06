Oil and gas stocks gained yesterday as the market anticipates a surge in global oil prices amid the intensifying Iran-Israel conflict.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- Among the stocks that rallied were PT Energi Mega Persada (ENRG) which gained 7.82% to IDR 386 per share and have grown 67.83% year-to-date (YtD), alongside PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) which climbed 1.4% to IDR 1,450 per share (+31.82% YtD).

Other shares that gained include PT AKR Corporindo (AKRA) rising 3.7% to IDR 1,260 per share, PT Elnusa (ELSA) gaining 1.21% to IDR 500, and PT ESSA Industries Indonesia (ESSA) rising 2.26% to IDR 680.