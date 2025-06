Bank Mandiri (BMRI) posted relatively flat performance in May amid tight liquidity conditions accompanied by rising cost of funds and margin pressure.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI) posted relatively flat performance in May amid tight liquidity conditions accompanied by rising cost of funds and margin pressure.

The banks’ earnings, as cited in a report by brokerage Buana Capital, remained stable from January to May with bank-only net profit recorded at IDR 19.7 trillion — a slight increase of around 0.1% year-on-year (YoY).