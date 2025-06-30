Boosting Indonesia’s Exports

The government has unveiled a series of initiatives to expand its export market and facilitate support for MSMEs to export their products.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has unveiled a series of initiatives to expand its export market and facilitate support for MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to export their products, aimed to strengthen Indonesia’s position in international trade amid rising global tensions.

Though geopolitical tensions continues to loom over international trade, the government remains optimistic on keeping these disruptions on a manageable level, citing a continued trade surplus as the basis of confidence.