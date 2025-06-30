star

Boosting Indonesia’s Exports

The government has unveiled a series of initiatives to expand its export market and facilitate support for MSMEs to export their products.

user-profile
Rayful Mudassir - Bisnis.com

Senin, 30 Juni 2025 | 21:50

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has unveiled a series of initiatives to expand its export market and facilitate support for MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to export their products, aimed to strengthen Indonesia’s position in international trade amid rising global tensions.

Though geopolitical tensions continues to loom over international trade, the government remains optimistic on keeping these disruptions on a manageable level, citing a continued trade surplus as the basis of confidence.

Boosting Indonesia’s Exports

ICBP Counters Weak Purchasing Power with Strategic Moves

Peringkat Utang Tambang Batu Bara INDY dan BUMI Jadi Taruhan Saat Harga Lesu

Saham Surya Internusa (SSIA) Bertenaga, Cek Dua Faktor Ini

Bank Mandiri (BMRI) Earnings and Stock Outlook in H2

Transaksi Obligasi Korporasi Ramai, Seri Berkupon 11% jadi Rebutan
Analysts Expect Unilever (UNVR) to Bounce Back from Weak Earnings in Second Half
EV Battery ‘Dragon Project’ to Give Huge Added Value for Indonesia, Prabowo Says
Para Pembeli Emas Antam yang Panen Cuan Akhir Juni 2025
Emiten-emiten yang Berpeluang Tadah Berkah Megaproyek Giant Sea Wall
