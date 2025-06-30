Danantara’s $120 Million Deal with Pertamina Geothermal and Prabowo’s Transition Goals

Danatara is going to inject $120 million or approximately IDR 1.9 trillion into Pertamina’s geothermal-focused subsidiary PGEO.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Sovereign wealth fund Danantara is taking another step toward Indonesia’s energy transition goals after it unveiled plans to enter PT Geothermal Energy’s (PGEO) strategy projects with a $120 million investment (IDR 1.9 trillion).

Under President Prabowo Subianto’s transition goals, the government is targeting to tap into geothermal energy and make it one of the country’s pillars for energy transition and security. As it stands, Indonesia’s geothermal potential reaches nearly 24,000 megawatts (MW) but only around 10% of it, or 2,372.13 MW has been utilized.