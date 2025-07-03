star

CPIN and JPFA Await Impact of Free Nutritious Meal Program

The Indonesian Government’s move to expand and raise the budget for free nutritious meal program (MBG) is seen as a positive catalyst for CPIN & JPFA.

user-profile
Oktaviano DB Hana - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 3 Juli 2025 | 20:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesian Government’s move to expand and raise the budget for its flagship free nutritious meal program (MBG) is seen as a positive catalyst for the performance outlook of poultry producers PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk. (CPIN) and PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk. (JPFA) in the second half of 2025.

Maybank Sekuritas Indonesia analysts Jeffrosenberg Chenlimand Jocelyn Santoso expressed confidence that poultry companies are well-positioned to benefit from the surge in demand generated by the MBG program.

