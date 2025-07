Danantara’s wealth is projected to hit $1 trillion, while several nickel producers are stepping up efforts to expand their downstream operations within Indonesia.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The entry of the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (BPI Danantara) into the country’s integrated electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem has injected fresh momentum into Indonesia’s nickel industry.

Danantara has committed to accelerating the development of key strategic projects, including those in the nickel sector, to generate greater added value.