Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The World’s largest asset management company, BlackRock Inc., has been actively adding its stake in PT Perusahaan Gas Negara or PGN (ticker PGAS) in the early second half as the crude oil rally regains its steam.

Bloomberg data cited Tuesday (8/7) at 16:24 WIB shows BlackRock buying PGAS shares since early July. The US-based, Larry Fink-led firm held 341.61 million PGAS shares at the end of June, which has since increased to 350.58 million.