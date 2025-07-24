Astra Takes Over MMLP From Boy Thohir

Astra International is acquiring an 83.67% majority stake in warehousing firm MMLP from Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir and other MMLP shareholders.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Warehouse developer PT Mega Manunggal Property (MMLP) has caught the attention of some big names, most recently PT Astra International (ASII), which seeks to acquire a majority stake from coal tycoon Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir and other existing stakeholders.

In more detail, Astra is set to acquire 83.67% of MMLP’s shares from PT Suwarna Arta Mandiri, Bridge Leed Limited, and other minority shareholders of MMLP. The purchase will be made by Astra's subsidiary, PT Saka Industrial Arjaya (SIA), through a conditional share sale and purchase agreement (CSPA) signed on July 21, 2025.