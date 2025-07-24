GIIAS 2025 Sets the Stage for ASII and IMAS Stock Performance

GIIAS 2025 could drive stock momentum for ASII and IMAS. Here's how the auto show has shaped their share prices over the years and what analysts expect now.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The stock performances of PT Astra International Tbk (ASII) and PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) have historically moved in contrasting directions during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

GIIAS 2025 is set to kick off on Thursday, 24 July, and will run through 3 August at ICE BSD City, Tangerang. As the largest automotive exhibition in Asean, the event is seen as a key catalyst for boosting industry momentum, particularly for players like ASII and IMAS.