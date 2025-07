Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A recent dividend payout has helped lift market sentiment surrounding PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. (ICBP), easing concerns over weakened purchasing power and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Following the distribution of IDR 250 per share—amounting to IDR 2.91 trillion—ICBP shares traded at IDR 10,450 on 23 July, marking a 5.03 percent gain over the past month, even as the stock remains down 6.90 percent year-to-date.