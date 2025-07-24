Indofood CBP (ICBP) & Mayora (MYOR) Set to Accelerate as U.S. Eases Import Tariffs Amid Export Headwinds

The reduction in U.S. import tariffs—from 32 percent to 19 percent—has opened new export opportunities for Indonesia’s food and beverage sector.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The reduction in U.S. import tariffs on Indonesian products—from 32 percent to 19 percent—offers a much-needed boost for the food and beverage sector, easing export pressures and reigniting growth prospects in the U.S. market.

Chairman of the Indonesian Food and Beverage Industry Association (Gapmmi) Adhi S. Lukman said the outcome of the successful trade negotiations between Indonesia and the U.S. brings welcome relief to the country’s food and beverage industry, which has long played a key role as a leading non-oil and gas export contributor.