How Djarum Group Maintains Its Lead as Indonesia’s Top Conglomerate

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Hartono brothers-backed Djarum Group maintains its position as Indonesia’s wealthiest conglomerate, supported by the group’s strategic investments including in one of Southeast Asia’s biggest and most profitable banks, PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA).

The group’s top leaders, R. Budi Hartono and Michael Hartono, hold an estimated combined net worth of $50.3 billion as of 2024 and ranks first on Forbes’ list of Indonesia’s 50 richest people after their wealth had skyrocketed over the past decade.