How Djarum Group Maintains Its Lead as Indonesia’s Top Conglomerate

The Djarum Group solidifies its position as Indonesia’s richest conglomerate through its investments in BBCA, BELI, and industrial SSIA.

user-profile
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 24 Juli 2025 | 17:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Hartono brothers-backed Djarum Group maintains its position as Indonesia’s wealthiest conglomerate, supported by the group’s strategic investments including in one of Southeast Asia’s biggest and most profitable banks, PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA).

The group’s top leaders, R. Budi Hartono and Michael Hartono, hold an estimated combined net worth of $50.3 billion as of 2024 and ranks first on Forbes’ list of Indonesia’s 50 richest people after their wealth had skyrocketed over the past decade.

