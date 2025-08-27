From Fossil to Fission: Indonesia Eyes Nuclear Future, Targets 7 GW by 2040

Indonesia plans to develop 7 GW of nuclear power by 2040 to reduce fossil fuel reliance, with the first plant operational by 2032.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government, via its state electricity company PT PLN, has revealed plans to develop nuclear power with a capacity of 7 gigawatts (GW) by 2040 as part of an initiative to reduce reliance on fossil few.

According to PLN president director Darmawan Prasodjo, nuclear power plants are included in the electricity procurement plan (RUPTL) for 2025–2034. In this roadmap, the first PLTN construction is targeted at 500 megawatts (MW), scheduled to operate in 2032, and then further add 6.5 GW between 2034 and 2040 for a total of 7 GW of nuclear capacity.