Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Investors observe stock price movements in Jakarta, Thursday (5/2/2024). /Bisnis-Eusebio Chrysnamurti

IDX, OJK Weigh Options to Reinvigorate Stock Market

Global uncertainty and other external pressures have led to low market confidence and significant drops in IDX Composite (IHSG).
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 5 Maret 2025 | 09:11
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — On Monday (3/3/2025), the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) invited businesspersons and market participants for a discussion regarding the current issues plaguing the stock market and to inform the public on the current action plan to address them.

One such plan is to postpone the implementation of short-selling and intraday short-selling transactions, initially scheduled to be effective in March or April 2025. Furthermore, OJK and IDX will also review the buyback option without needing approval from a general meeting of shareholders.

Konten Premium Terbaru

Semarak Belanja Para Pemegang Saham GOTO Miliaran Lembar Awal Ramadan 2025
Bursa & Saham
52 menit yang lalu

Semarak Belanja Para Pemegang Saham GOTO Miliaran Lembar Awal Ramadan 2025

Kans Tipis Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG) saat Harga Batu Bara Kembang Kempis
Bursa & Saham
1 jam yang lalu

Kans Tipis Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG) saat Harga Batu Bara Kembang Kempis

IDX, OJK Weigh Options to Reinvigorate Stock Market
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

IDX, OJK Weigh Options to Reinvigorate Stock Market

Pertamina Pledges for More Transparency After Fuel Import Graft Scandal
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Pertamina Pledges for More Transparency After Fuel Import Graft Scandal

Petuah Lo Kheng Hong Soal Akuisisi Entitas Usaha UNTR oleh ABMM
Bursa & Saham
1 jam yang lalu

Petuah Lo Kheng Hong Soal Akuisisi Entitas Usaha UNTR oleh ABMM

Berita Premium Lainnya