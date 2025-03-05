IDX, OJK Weigh Options to Reinvigorate Stock Market

Global uncertainty and other external pressures have led to low market confidence and significant drops in IDX Composite (IHSG).

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — On Monday (3/3/2025), the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) invited businesspersons and market participants for a discussion regarding the current issues plaguing the stock market and to inform the public on the current action plan to address them.

One such plan is to postpone the implementation of short-selling and intraday short-selling transactions, initially scheduled to be effective in March or April 2025. Furthermore, OJK and IDX will also review the buyback option without needing approval from a general meeting of shareholders.