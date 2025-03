MPMX and ASLC are confident about reaping profits from the increase in used car sales during Ramadan, backed by their expansion and digitalization strategies.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk. (MPMX), an issuer affiliated with the Saratoga Group, and PT Autopedia Sukses Lestari Tbk. (ASLC), a Triputra Group issuer owned by conglomerate TP Rachmat, are gearing up to benefit from used car sales during Ramadan.

As seen in previous years, demand for used cars typically rises during this period, driven by people's preference to travel home using private vehicles to potentially reduce expenses.