Jasa Marga Relies on Asset Recycling to Boost Performance

JSMR aims to boost its performance amid high costs and expenses by recycling the company's assets.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk. (JSMR) remains committed to its asset recycling program in a bid to cut financial burdens this year, concurrent with budget optimization and toll rate adjustments.

In 2024, JSMR’s cost of revenue amounted to IDR 11.31 trillion, up 26.34% year-on-year (YoY) from 2023’s IDR 8.95 trillion. A significant portion of JSMR’s expenses stemmed from construction costs, which surged to IDR 9.9 trillion from IDR 5.71 trillion. Additionally, toll and other business expenses amounted to IDR 7.48 trillion, reflecting a 12.63% YoY increase.