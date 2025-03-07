Financial Markets to Bear Brunt of Trade War Impact

Rising tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners have led foreign investors exiting emerging markets.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The impact of U.S.-China trade war on Indonesia is likely to be more pronounced in financial markets than trade, as reflected in the rupiah’s depreciation amid tariff-related uncertainties.

Andry Asmoro, chief economist at PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), remarked that while trade war would lead to a slowdown in global trade volume, the most prominent impact on emerging economies like Indonesia is in the financial markets. He predicted that the rupiah will continue to depreciate as the trade war escalates.