The Indonesian government plans to raise royalty rates for mineral commodities, including nickel, copper, and gold.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is set to increase royalty payments by domestic miners in a bid to boost state revenues strained by President Prabowo Subianto's priority programs.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) is reportedly exploring higher levies on the production of various minerals, ranging from copper to coal.