New Regulation: A Boost for PLN to Incorporate More Renewable Energy

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) issued a new regulation number 5/2025 that is expected to be a boost for PLN to incorporate more renewable energy projects, which have long been entangled in regulatory and investment hurdles.

The regulation offers much-needed clarity on power purchase agreements for renewable energy power plants. Previously, negotiations over power purchase contracts lacked standardized references, creating obstacles for many renewable energy projects.