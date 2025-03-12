Bisnis Indonesia Premium
The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources issued a new regulation to increase PLN’s power for incorporating renewable energy investment. (Bisnis/Paulus Tandi Bone)

New Regulation: A Boost for PLN to Incorporate More Renewable Energy

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources issued a new regulation to increase PLN’s power for incorporating renewable energy investment.
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Rabu, 12 Maret 2025 | 16:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) issued a new regulation number 5/2025 that is expected to be a boost for PLN to incorporate more renewable energy projects, which have long been entangled in regulatory and investment hurdles.

The regulation offers much-needed clarity on power purchase agreements for renewable energy power plants. Previously, negotiations over power purchase contracts lacked standardized references, creating obstacles for many renewable energy projects.

