The Battle Against Stock Market Correction

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the extended market correction through Friday (14/3), several stocks managed to stay in the green.

The IDX Composite Index (IHSG) slipped 1.98% to 6,515.63 on Friday (14/3). RTI Infokom data showed 205 stocks gained, 384 declined, and 218 remained unchanged. Throughout the session, the index fluctuated between 6,514.69 and 6,653.32, while market capitalization dipped to IDR 11,264 trillion.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA) were among those that tumbled on Friday (14/3), sliding 2.51% to IDR 8,750. A total of 111 million BBCA shares changed hands, with a transaction value reaching IDR 981 billion.



Meanwhile, shares of PT Petrosea Tbk. (PTRO), controlled by Prajogo Pangestu, plunged 3.65% to IDR 2,900 per share. PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) also slipped 1.23% to IDR 80 per share.

According to Pilarmas Investindo Sekuritas, both external and internal factors weighed on financial asset trading, contributing to the IHSG’s decline.

Market concerns have intensified over the latest State Budget (APBN) performance, as February 2025 recorded a deficit of IDR 31 trillion following a sharp decline in tax revenues.

The widening fiscal gap raises fears of additional pressure on the APBN, potentially restricting the government’s ability to fund key strategic programs.

The market is seeking clarity on fiscal policies, particularly regarding the postponement of State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) dividend payments to the Danantara, ensuring that these funds remain available to support the APBN.

Fitch Ratings has highlighted that Indonesia’s economic stability hinges on the government’s ability to boost state revenues, manage the fiscal deficit, and sustain export competitiveness.

Amid market turbulence, Bloomberg recorded several stocks among the top gainers. Shares of PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk. (MSIN), PT Bayan Resources Tbk. (BYAN), PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk. (DSSA), PT Bank Permata Tbk. (BNLI), and PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM) posted notable gains, with MSIN surging 24.5% to lead the rally.

Gold-related stocks also saw an uptick, aligning with the rise in spot gold prices to $2,993 per ounce as of Friday (14/3) at 13:00 WIB, while Comex gold hovered at $2,998 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, the surge in gold prices followed US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies and weak inflation data, which fueled concerns over economic growth. These factors prompted investors to seek safer assets.

Bloomberg data showed that ANTM shares climbed 3.58% to IDR1,590, while PT Hartadinata Abadi Tbk. (HRTA) gained 10.88% to IDR530. Meanwhile, PT Archi Indonesia Tbk. (ARCI) advanced 10.32% to IDR278.