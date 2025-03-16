BI Accelerates Digital Payment Channels

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia (BI) has introduced a new QRIS feature, QRIS Tap, enabling contactless payments for public transportation services such as MRT, Damri, and RoyalTrans.

Head of BI’s Payment System Policy Department Dicky Kartikoyono explained that the QRIS Tap feature eliminates the need for users to scan a code manually. Instead, they can simply open their mobile banking or payment app, select the QRIS menu, and complete the transaction instantly. BI's trial showed that QRIS Tap transactions take only 0.3 seconds.