President Director of PT Bank Mega Tbk. (MEGA) Kostaman Thayib conducted a transaction through the QRIS Tap feature on the M-Smile application on the sidelines of the QRIS Tap Launch event by Bank Indonesia at the MRT Station entrance, Jakarta, Friday (3/14/2025). (Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P)

BI Accelerates Digital Payment Channels

Bank Indonesia (BI) has introduced a new QRIS feature, QRIS Tap, enabling contactless payments for public transportation services.
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 16 Maret 2025 | 07:35
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia (BI) has introduced a new QRIS feature, QRIS Tap, enabling contactless payments for public transportation services such as MRT, Damri, and RoyalTrans.

Head of BI’s Payment System Policy Department Dicky Kartikoyono explained that the QRIS Tap feature eliminates the need for users to scan a code manually. Instead, they can simply open their mobile banking or payment app, select the QRIS menu, and complete the transaction instantly. BI's trial showed that QRIS Tap transactions take only 0.3 seconds.

