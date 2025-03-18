Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
High SOE bank dividends are expected to trigger a stock rebound, supported by economic recovery and monetary policy.  /Bisnis-Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Stock Outlook for SOE Banks: High Dividends Could Trigger Bullish Turn

High SOE bank dividends are expected to trigger a stock rebound, supported by economic recovery and monetary policy.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 18 Maret 2025 | 18:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Anticipation runs high as investors await dividend announcements for state-owned banks PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI) for FY 2024 to be decided next week, through a series of shareholders meetings to be held back-to-back on Monday (24/3), Tuesday (25/3), and Wednesday (26/3), respectively.

The dividend ratios, which are predicted to remain high as they had in previous years, are expected to propel these banks’ stocks into a rebound following their recent sluggish performance.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Pertamina Incar Malaysia dan Singapura untuk Bioavtur dari Minyak Jelantah
Bisnis
3 menit yang lalu

Pertamina Incar Malaysia dan Singapura untuk Bioavtur dari Minyak Jelantah

Freeport-McMoRan Paves Way for Inauguration of Gresik’s Giant Gold Refinery
English Version
13 menit yang lalu

Freeport-McMoRan Paves Way for Inauguration of Gresik’s Giant Gold Refinery

Minat Mobil Listrik untuk Mudik Makin Dilirik, Diprediksi Naik 500% Lebaran 2025
Bisnis
43 menit yang lalu

Minat Mobil Listrik untuk Mudik Makin Dilirik, Diprediksi Naik 500% Lebaran 2025

Stock Outlook for SOE Banks: High Dividends Could Trigger Bullish Turn
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Stock Outlook for SOE Banks: High Dividends Could Trigger Bullish Turn

Indonesia’s Nickel Miners Face Squeeze from Royalty Hike
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Indonesia’s Nickel Miners Face Squeeze from Royalty Hike

Berita Premium Lainnya