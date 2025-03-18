Stock Outlook for SOE Banks: High Dividends Could Trigger Bullish Turn

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Anticipation runs high as investors await dividend announcements for state-owned banks PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI) for FY 2024 to be decided next week, through a series of shareholders meetings to be held back-to-back on Monday (24/3), Tuesday (25/3), and Wednesday (26/3), respectively.

The dividend ratios, which are predicted to remain high as they had in previous years, are expected to propel these banks’ stocks into a rebound following their recent sluggish performance.