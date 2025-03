Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Communications and Digital Ministry is weighing a partnership with US tech giant Amazon to launch Project Kuiper’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology in frontier, outermost, and least-developed (3T) regions.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid responded to concerns on how the initiative would impact government-owned satellite Satria, assuring that Kuiper will not replace Satria if the partnership materializes.