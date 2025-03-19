Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Employees are doing activities at the branch office of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI), Jakarta, recently. Bisnis/Abdurachman

Subsidiaries Prop Up State-Owned Banks’ Himbara Performance

The subsidiaries of BRI, Bank Mandiri, and BNI are demonstrating significant growth and contributing substantially to their parent banks' financial results.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Rabu, 19 Maret 2025 | 18:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Subsidiaries of state-owned banks are taking on increasingly important role in their parent banks’ performance amid persisting economic headwinds, as subsidiaries shift from being merely complementary to becoming a key pillar for state-owned banks’ stability and profitability.

Throughout 2024, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI) were still able to book profit growth, albeit at a more moderate pace compared to the previous year.

