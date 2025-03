Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong is holding on his optimistic outlook on Indonesia’s stock market, saying that it is “raining gold” in the market despite Tuesday’s (18/3/2025) IDX Composite crash.

“Foreign investors are retreating and blue-chip stocks are plummeting. That means it’s raining gold at the Indonesia Stock Exchange. Take a big bucket and catch the rain,” Lo Kheng Hong told Bisnis on Tuesday (18/3/2025).