Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — JP Morgan has added state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM), or Antam, to its list of top ASEAN stocks for April 2025.

Antam takes the spot previously held by consumer goods giant PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. (ICBP), which was part of JP Morgan’s top Indonesian picks in Southeast Asia as of March 2025.