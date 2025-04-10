Investors Pocket Trillions Rupiah in Dividends from BBCA, BBRI and Others

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Investors are to receive dividends from BBCA, BBRI, and other companies with a total of IDR 125.03 trillion this month. Meanwhile, BBCA will start distributing cash dividends tomorrow.

Based on data collected by Bisnis, on Thursday (10/4/2025), there are at least eight issuers lining up to distribute dividends. Among these issuers, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA) is scheduled to distribute cash dividends tomorrow, Friday (11/4/2025). The total dividend distributed is IDR30.8 trillion or IDR250 per share.