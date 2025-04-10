Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Karyawati menghitung dolar di salah satu money changer di Jakarta, Kamis (9/1/2025). (Bisnis/Abdurachman)

Investors Pocket Trillions Rupiah in Dividends from BBCA, BBRI and Others

Many listed companies are scheduled to distribute dividends this month, with BBCA set to begin the payout starting tomorrow.

Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza,Annasa Rizki Kamalina,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza, Annasa Rizki Kamalina & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 10 April 2025 | 15:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Investors are to receive dividends from BBCA, BBRI, and other companies with a total of IDR 125.03 trillion this month. Meanwhile, BBCA will start distributing cash dividends tomorrow.

Based on data collected by Bisnis, on Thursday (10/4/2025), there are at least eight issuers lining up to distribute dividends. Among these issuers, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA) is scheduled to distribute cash dividends tomorrow, Friday (11/4/2025). The total dividend distributed is IDR30.8 trillion or IDR250 per share.

