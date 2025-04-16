Historical Data Reveals True Risk in Gold Investment

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Gold is currently a hot commodity due to its reputation as a safe haven investment amid ongoing global uncertainties incurred by trade war and armed conflicts around the world. And yet, if one were to look at historical data, it would show that gold may not be the safe haven that people believe it to be after all.

The swelling interest in gold is evident in the surge of its prices, as well as the long queues of buyers at the Antam Gold Boutique in located in the Graha Dipta Building, Jl. Pemuda No.1, Jatinegara Kaum, Pulo Gadung District, East Jakarta on Tuesday (15/4/2025).