ANTM, MDKA, BRMS Stock Outlook Amid Bullish Gold Trend

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — While the gold outlook continues to look bullish, stocks related to gold or gold mining are seeing variable movements on Tuesday (15/4) with some gaining and others correcting. At least four stocks increased by the end of Tuesday’s trading, including PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM), PT Amman Mineral Internasional (AMMN), PT United Tractors (UNTR), and PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia (SQMI).

Other stocks that moved into the red include PT Merdeka Copper Gold (MDKA), PT Archi Indonesia (ARCI), PT Bumi Resources Minerals (BRMS), PT Hartadinata Abadi (HRTA), and PT J Resources Asia Pasifik (PSAB).