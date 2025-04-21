Regional Banks Revisit IPO Plans, BJB Appoints ‘Bossman’ Mardigu as Commissioner

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian regional banks are poised to see changes in landscape this year, with Bank DKI and Bank Sumut mulling to revisit plans for listing and West Java government recently appointing “Bossman” Mardigu as independent commissioner at Bank BJB (BJBR), replacing Taswin Zakaria who has had a career of more than 30 years in the banking industry.

Latest talks of an initial public offering (IPO) for Bank DKI resurfaced after Jakarta Governor unveiled the plan in a bid to improve the bank’s governance and incorporate public oversight. He expressed his hope that the regional-owned bank can go public within the next year under favorable market conditions.