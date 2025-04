Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Despite this week’s dividend payout, shares of state-owned banks such as BBRI, BMRI, and BBNI are still seen to have room for further upside, according to analyst consensus projections.

Bloomberg data as of Monday (21/4/2025) showed mixed performance among the big four banks. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI) slipped 0.55 percent to IDR3,620 per share, while PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI) edged up 0.22 percent to IDR4,610.