PT Mayora Indah Tbk.Office /mayora

MYOR Faces Margin Squeeze as Cocoa Prices Hit Record Highs

The impact of cocoa prices on the performance and future outlook of PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR), the maker of Kopiko candy.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari, Dionisio Damara Tonce
Rabu, 23 April 2025 | 19:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Soaring cocoa prices are posing significant challenges for food and beverage producers like PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR), as cocoa is a key raw material for their chocolate and confectionery lines.

 The spike in commodity costs threatens to squeeze gross profit margins, especially if Mayora delays adjusting its product prices in response. Without timely price increases, the company may face mounting pressure on its profitability for chocolate-based goods, including candies, biscuits, and chocolate beverages.

