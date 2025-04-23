MYOR Faces Margin Squeeze as Cocoa Prices Hit Record Highs

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Soaring cocoa prices are posing significant challenges for food and beverage producers like PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR), as cocoa is a key raw material for their chocolate and confectionery lines.

The spike in commodity costs threatens to squeeze gross profit margins, especially if Mayora delays adjusting its product prices in response. Without timely price increases, the company may face mounting pressure on its profitability for chocolate-based goods, including candies, biscuits, and chocolate beverages.