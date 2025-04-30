Interview with Marc Gerritsen: Cementing Netherlands-Indonesia Interoceanic Partnership

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Ambassador of The Netherlands to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen has underscored the growing importance of bolstering ties between Indonesia and the Netherlands amid an increasingly volatile global landscape.

Speaking during a visit to Bisnis Indonesia’s newsroom at Wisma Bisnis Indonesia on Thursday (4/24/2025), Gerritsen reaffirmed Indonesia’s status as a crucial partner for the Netherlands—both economically and strategically—as a G-20 member and the world’s fourth-largest population.