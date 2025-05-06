Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Karyawan membersihkan mobil disalah satu showroom mobil bekas di Kabupaten Bogor, Jawa Barat, Selasa (16/7/2024)/JIBI/Bisnis/Abdurachman

Multifinance Sector Growth Stagnates Amid Subdued Purchasing Power

Indonesia’s multifinance industry continues to see declining growth and signals a prolonged slowdown since 2024.

Pernita Hestin Untari
Pernita Hestin Untari - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 6 Mei 2025 | 18:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s multifinance industry continues to see declining growth and signals a prolonged slowdown since 2024, as consumer purchasing power remains subdued and global uncertainties mount.

Financial Services Authority (OJK) data shows that the multifinance sector—which previously saw double-digit growth in 2022 and 2023—saw a sudden slowdown in 2024 that has continued into early 2025. Mahendra Siregar, chairman of OJK’s board of commissioners, warned that the multifinance sector’s growth is now down to single digits as of April 2025.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Evolusi Pembayaran Fintech, dari Momentum QRIS hingga Peluang Ekspansi Startup
Rintisan
34 menit yang lalu

Evolusi Pembayaran Fintech, dari Momentum QRIS hingga Peluang Ekspansi Startup

Multifinance Sector Growth Stagnates Amid Subdued Purchasing Power
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Multifinance Sector Growth Stagnates Amid Subdued Purchasing Power

Falling Coal Prices Paint Bleak Prospects for Miners
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Falling Coal Prices Paint Bleak Prospects for Miners

Top Metal Miners’ Profits Surge in Q1 as Gold Sales Jump
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Top Metal Miners’ Profits Surge in Q1 as Gold Sales Jump

Investment Strategies for a Robust Performance Amid Economic Downturns
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Investment Strategies for a Robust Performance Amid Economic Downturns

Berita Premium Lainnya