Multifinance Sector Growth Stagnates Amid Subdued Purchasing Power

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s multifinance industry continues to see declining growth and signals a prolonged slowdown since 2024, as consumer purchasing power remains subdued and global uncertainties mount.

Financial Services Authority (OJK) data shows that the multifinance sector—which previously saw double-digit growth in 2022 and 2023—saw a sudden slowdown in 2024 that has continued into early 2025. Mahendra Siregar, chairman of OJK’s board of commissioners, warned that the multifinance sector’s growth is now down to single digits as of April 2025.