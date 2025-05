Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Several major investors have been purchasing Astra (ASII) shares, likely targeting the dividends announced at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on Thursday (8/5/2025).

At the meeting, PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII) approved a final dividend of IDR308 per share for the 2024 financial year. This follows an interim dividend of IDR98 per share, which was distributed on 31 October 2024.